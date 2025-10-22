Chaos Zero Nightmare brings dark fantasy roguelike action to mobile, out now

What a nightmare

Chaos Zero Nightmare is out now on iOS and Android

Take on the forces of Chaos in this dark sci-fantasy RPG

Avoid gruesome fates as your teammates struggle to keep their minds intact

I think it's fair to say that the gacha RPG genre can play a little softball sometimes. Very often, there's not much risk of catastrophic death, or at least not any worse than you'd see in an anime. But with Chaos Zero Nightmare, available now on iOS and Android, that trend is very much reversed.

The core story of this dark sci-fantasy RPG is that you are a Protos, an anomalous being that maintains their memories in a world overcome by the forces of Chaos. You'll be tasked with the usual job of leading a squad of different characters to fight off the encroaching darkness and, naturally, save the world.

The only difference here is that the implicit horror of trying to fight a world-ending calamity is far more explicit. Aside from the gory (if somewhat vague) ends that your teammates can meet, you'll also need to fend off the mental effects and corruption of the forces of Chaos as you do battle.

Stay strong

For a gacha RPG, Chaos Zero Nightmare also offers some interesting twists on the classic RPG formula. For example, it integrates roguelike and deckbuilding aspects, something that's a little old hat for many of us, but I think it's the first time I've seen it integrated into something in this genre.

If you are planning to jump into Chaos Zero Nightmare at some point, then there's no better time than right now. To celebrate the launch, newcomers will be able to earn up to 200 free summon tickets throughout a variety of in-game activities and limited-time rewards.

If you are planning to jump into Chaos Zero Nightmare at some point, then there's no better time than right now. To celebrate the launch, newcomers will be able to earn up to 200 free summon tickets throughout a variety of in-game activities and limited-time rewards.