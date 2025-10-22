Spooky Express takes you on a whistle-stop tour of terror, out now

Express train to heck

Spooky Express is out now on iOS and Android

Try-before-you-buy this Halloween-suited puzzler

Get your monsters and humans to the finish line with tricky puzzles to solve

We're full speed towards Halloween. But if you need to get there earlier, maybe it's time to let the train take the strain? Or at least that's what Spooky Express is offering, alongside a simple, good puzzling time! Now available on iOS and Android, Spooky Express has plenty to offer for horror and puzzle fans.

You may've already spotted Jupiter's glowing review of Spooky Express. This simple train-themed puzzler, available free to try before you buy, sees you attempting to transport humans and monsters along rail lines to their proper destinations. Vampires to coffins, zombies to graves and so on.

But as Jupiter points out, this spiritual sequel to developer Draknek & Friends' previous release, Cosmic Express, is a little trickier than that. You can't change who you carry, so you'll need to carefully adjust your passengers with planning and timing, using tricks such as scaring humans onto the train cars to get around the obstacles.

Choo choo

With its cutesy visuals and Halloween theming, it's no surprise that Spooky Express looks to be perfect holiday gaming. Coming packed with comic-style cutscenes by creators David Hellman and Zac Gorman, as well as a hauntingly catchy soundtrack from Priscilla Snow, there are plenty of reasons to dig into it.

Certainly, the puzzles on display here are the best of the type that you can find on mobile. Simple and straightforward to understand, but difficult to master and having plenty of moving parts (pun not intended) that there's always a fresh twist in each level for you to cope with as you explore Trainsylvania in Spooky Express!

