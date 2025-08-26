Chants of Senaar is out now, bringing Moebius-inspired puzzle exploration to mobile

What're you saying?

Chants of Senaar is out now on mobile

Explore a mysterious ancient tower and unite its disparate peoples

Solve language-based puzzles to restore harmony and bridge communication

The history and decoding of language is a fascinating topic, one that's inspired plenty of books and research. But with the newly released Chants of Sennaar, it's perhaps the first time I've seen a puzzle adventure that leans so heavily on it. And it's out right now on mobile!

You'll probably recall we covered Chants of Sennaar a little while back. Taking you to a mysterious fantasy tower located in the middle of the desert, playing as the mysterious Traveler on your quest to unite the disparate Peoples of the Tower.

How do you do that? Well, as mentioned before, you'll need to decode language to do so. Solve puzzles by uncovering forgotten glyphs and even grammar as you meet the distinct cultures of the tower who each have their own language. By slowly deciphering them, you'll reconnect the people of the tower as you bridge communication gaps to restore harmony.

What'd you just say?

With its Moebius-inspired art that harkens back to the good old days of magazines like Heavy Metal, it's not hard to see the high-concept gameplay that Chants of Sennaar is going for. But if you're sceptical, you'll be glad to know that the intuitive gameplay is combined with plenty of interesting exploration.

Truly alien settings are hard to come by in most media, let alone gaming. But I think that the strange alien world of Chants of Sennaar is quite engaging, even for those of you who usually end up looking for pure action.

