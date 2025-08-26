Ensemble Stars!! Music brings its Hatsune Miku: Colourful Stage collab worldwide

Quite the ensemble

Ensemble Stars!! Music is set to bring its Hatsune Miku collab worldwide

A new scout event sees additional cards for Jun Sazanami and Natsume Sakasaki

Meanwhile, a new real-life event will see Ensemble Square idols team with aspiring musicians

If you're looking for a musical extravaganza this week, and idols are your pick of the pops, then you'll be excited by this latest news. Ensemble Stars!! Music is bringing its hit collaboration with Hatsune Miku: Colourful Stage worldwide!

Launching August 28th, the main draw here will be the Scout! DI:Verse limited-time event. This scout event lends you a higher chance of nabbing brand-new cards for top talent, with the five-star [Star that Aims Higher] Jun Sazanami and four-star [Heart-Guding Star] Natsume Sakasaki. These cards provide extra points bonus during the Colorful Star Light up the World Shining Stars event.

It's not just in-game that events are taking place either. The Colorful Light up the World Shining Stars event is both an in-game phenomenon and one taking place in real life. Idols from Ensemble Square will team up with talented young musicians from Shibuya high schools for a collaborative live performance at Astro Fes, one of Japan's premier music events.

Music makes you lose control

In addition to these events, the collaboration will introduce two new 2D MVs for the songs King and Fragile. While a new 3D MV dor DECO*27's new collab track Fusion will also debut. Aside from that, the event promises login bonuses, collab-exclusive cards and special furniture.

While it seems that, for once, Hatsune Miku isn't taking centre-stage in this collab, it's undoubtedly going to be one full of rewards welcomed by many fans thanks to the sheer breadth of new content being added.

Ensemble Stars!! Music undoubtedly has some great content for this crossover, no doubt fuelled by its anime-style aesthetics that resonate with fans both local and foreign alike. If you want to find other top releases that use Japan's greatest cultural export to their advantage, why not check out our list of the best anime mobile games?