Century: Age of Ashes lets you engage in PvP as a dragon rider, out now on iOS and Android

Playwing has announced that Century: Age of Ashes, the studio's online multiplayer game that made waves on PC and consoles, is now available for mobile gamers to enjoy on both iOS and Android. Players can look forward to 2 competitive game modes, as well as 4 class characters and 4 breeds of Dragons. Mobile gamers can also enjoy all the content within Season 1 "A Shadow Over Skeld".

In Century: Age of Ashes, players can expect to put their aerial combat prowess to the test in teams as they duke it out with other dragon riders in the arena. There are different classes to choose from that each has its own skills and abilities, as well as fast-paced 3v3 game modes to dive into with friends and frenemies. Players can also grow their own baby dragons and tinker around with a wide variety of customisations to spice up the gameplay.

According to the official press release for the game, "We’re so excited to see fans take to the skies and experience intense dragon-to-dragon skill-based combat on smartphones. We promise you, this is only the beginning!"

If you are eager to join in on all the fun and to experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Century: Age of Ashes on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Twitter for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.