Beecarbonize adds new cards, leaderboards, hardcore mode and more in latest update

Charles Games has announced that Beecarbonize, the studio's Apple Design Award-nominated card strategy game, is launching a new update that will let players get their hands on fresh new content. In particular, players can look forward to a more complex climate simulation to tinker around with.

In the latest update to Beecarbonize, players can expect to wield new cards, as well as discover new ways to win. There will be a bunch of achievements to aim for as well, along with challenging leaderboards players can try their hand at climbing for the ultimate bragging rights. And for those who are looking for more of a challenge, they can put their skills to the test in the new hardcore mode as well.

Just in case you are not familiar with the game, Beecarbonize tasks you with balancing four sectors to ensure humanity's survival - industry, science, ecosystems and people. Featuring 235 cards, the game lets you do your part in reducing carbon emissions within the game in the midst of social unrest and natural calamities.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Beecarbonize on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game you can enjoy thanks to Czech NGO People in Need. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Twitter for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.