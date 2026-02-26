SlimeClimb takes you back to the world of action platformers, out now on Android

A tiny blob against the world

SlimeClimb now available on Android with iOS release coming soon

Skill-based vertical platformer focused on timing and momentum

Story mode, endless climb, and level builder expand replay value

Ah, climbing. Pretty much the only mechanic you need to create a decent mobile game. I mean, look at what Doodle Jump did. Now SlimeClimb has landed on Android, with an iOS release expected soon, hopping onto that same vertical obsession as a pixel adventure powered by momentum, timing, and the stubborn need to climb just a little bit higher.

You’re not a knight or a hero meant to save the world. Just a tiny blob trying to scale a dungeon that refuses to sit still. Jumps get faster, hazards stack up, and before long, you’re flipping between bouncing platforms, dodging spikes, and learning the exact pace needed to keep moving upward.

It’s very much a skill-first experience, the kind where a single missed tap sends you sliding back down, which will probably either hook you immediately or test your patience within seconds.

What surprised me a bit is how much is packed around this simplistic core loop. There’s a handcrafted story mode with bosses and themed dungeons, but also an endless climb that keeps reshuffling itself, plus a level builder that lets you create your own chaotic obstacle courses.

Unlockable slime variants add a bit of personality too, giving you reasons to keep chasing challenges beyond simply reaching a new height.

Visually, it sticks to colourful pixel art without overcomplicating things. Platforms bounce, explode, or zap you when you least expect it, and the whole thing feels like a throwback to older precision platformers. Just with a much goopier protagonist.

SlimeClimb is free-to-play, which makes it easy to test whether the climbing loop clicks for you.

And if you’re in the mood for more side-scrolling chaos after this one, you can always check out our list of the top platformers on Android to see which other jump-heavy adventures are worth squeezing into your rotation.