Go from harmless fur ball to heart of a lion with our tips for Cat Hero: Idle RPG

For a game with idle in the title, Cat Hero: Idle RPG has an incredible range of things to see and do. So much so that it can be a little overwhelming when you first start out, with the merge aspect, summons, and massive amount of companions and skills. But fear not, for we are here to get you and your fancy fearless feline ready to go with a few helpful tips.

Always have Auto-on

There is quite a lot going on in Cat Hero but the bit that will drain your time the most is the fish tank. Over time, you build up a fish meter, and when it fills you can release a fin-friend to the tank and merge them to get a stronger weapon. It is vital, but it would be a full-time job.

Look to the bottom right of the tank instead, and you will see an Auto-Fish option. Using this option will require you to watch an advert - the developers have to make money somewhere - but when it’s over, you’ll have 30 minutes of the game managing all aspects of the tank, so you can instead devote your time to tapping the holy hell out of your screen.

Being broke is a good thing

It is incredibly easy to accidentally become a millionaire in Cat Hero. Your feline friend can’t help but rake in the cash, so you need to know what to spend it on. Luckily, there's an easy rule of thumb. For Training, focus on HP and then Base Attack. Keeping both of these topped up will get you a fearsome fluffy killing machine. If you are going to be active, think about the Tap Bolt DMG too.

When you unlock Research, your route will depend on whether or not you are willing to drop a bit of cash on the game. If you don’t want to, then, whenever possible, upgrade the Tank to Fish Level+5 to get your merges done faster. Otherwise, keep upgrading your Tank Level, and maybe throw in the Auto function upgrades. For those who can pay, the priority remains more or less the same, but the MP Increase jumps to the front of the queue, so you can send more and stronger Companions out with your brave cat.

Choosing the best companions for your cat

There are a ton of companions and skills to get to grips with in Cat Hero. Some attack, some buff, and one is a giant mecha cat that meows laserbeams at its foes and steals our hearts, but that is another story. It’s very important to read what each of them does and build your companions, and indeed skills, around them.

A nice set-up to begin with is War Wolf, Angry Bomb, and Jackdolf. Jack is adorable in his ship and buffs your Wolf friends, and Angry Bomb buffs attack speed when the Grrrrrr skill is used, which itself buffs speed, so you’ll want to use that. Also, make sure to equip Full Moon. It is a nice buff for your cat sure, but this whole set-up is for War Wolf. All this, plus his innate ability to deal double damage under the effect of Full Moon will see you annihilate your enemies.

When you get more experienced, there are again a few ways to go. On the Companion screen, there is a little thumbs-up called Build Guide, which gives you a nice blueprint of other teams to build. You will also get some gems from here for simply collecting components. If you are looking to splash the cash, check out the Pirate Jackdaw or Cat Machine Laser for maximum damage, or you can always make your own bespoke team. Just don’t forget to hit the Nebula Shop every day for soul shards to upgrade them.

Save your gems

There are a couple of ways you can spend those gems you have been collecting, however, some of them are a bit of a waste. Speeding up research to complete that next goal is indeed enticing, right up until you realise you ran out of Fish Coins and can’t start that next stage anyway. And you get enough vouchers for free summons of everything anyway, so you don’t need to invest that much.

Instead, we suggest you head to the Nebula Shop and take yourself to the two Skin Shops; regular or Cannon, it doesn’t matter which. There are quite a few cosmetics on offer, but they each crucially offer passive buffs like Cooldown Speed up by 20%, or Boss Damage increases. All of these are Possess Bonuses, so you don’t even need to wear them to get the benefit. Hoard your gems, and buy these when you can.

Looking for some bang for your buck?

If, along the line, you get attached to your cat warrior, there are a few special packs to check out for additional bonuses. Start with the biggest quality of life Remove Ads. All the benefits for none of the waiting. Then, hit the VIP Pass for double gold gain and extra dungeon rewards. If you still have cash burning a hole in your pocket, Companion Pickups will bring that dream team within reach quickly. Those are the big ones to consider, with the Limited Packs and Growth Packs being a nice bonus as they pop up should you need them.

Hopefully, by now, you will feel confident enough to become the fierce cat lion tamer that you know you are and reach the highest heights of the Cat Hero: Idle RPG rankings. Just remember to keep that auto up, empty your pockets of coins at any opportunity, and build the most synergetic team of robots and plants that you can.

If you’re yet to try Cat Hero: Idle RPG and would like to test our tips for yourself then you can find it available to download for free from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.