Bloons Card Storm codes (December 2025)

With its official release, we also have a brand new addition to the game - we have some Bloons Card Storm codes! While this is not something I expected to see, they were a pleasant surprise. So if you want free cards and Tokens, there's no better place to find some codes than here.

In Bloons Card Storm, you'll find the same heroes you know and love from Bloons TD, reinvented to fit a bloon-filled universe where various heroes battle each other, hoping to come out victorious. It's a great CCG where famous bloons from the franchise are used in inventive ways to attack the other monkeys and ultimately win the battle.

I have shared the latest codes for Bloons Card Storm that you can redeem to claim tokens, monkey money and some cards, so let's check them out.

Active Bloons Card Storm codes

MUSTHAVEBEENTHEWIND - 2 Ezili packs, 100 Unis (new!)

2 Ezili packs, 100 Unis (new!) MEESACODE - 40 Monkey Money, 400 Universal Tokens, and 1x Expert Negotiator

40 Monkey Money, 400 Universal Tokens, and 1x Expert Negotiator REDUCEREUSERELOAD - Wall of trees, 50 MM, 150 Magic Monkey Tokens

Wall of trees, 50 MM, 150 Magic Monkey Tokens EGGYWEGGY - 200 Large Bloon Tokens, 1 Bloon Reinforcements

200 Large Bloon Tokens, 1 Bloon Reinforcements TOTALLYRADICAL - 300 Basic Bloon Tokens, 300 Support Tokens, 300 Basic Power Tokens

300 Basic Bloon Tokens, 300 Support Tokens, 300 Basic Power Tokens LuckyCharms - 150 Military Tokens, 2 Double Green Bloons

Expired

XMASCARD - 1000 universal tokens, Rare Quincy Action Figure card, Rare Power card

1000 universal tokens, Rare Quincy Action Figure card, Rare Power card THANKS2024 - 200 Monkey Money, 1x Parting Gift, and 1x Monkey Village

- 200 Monkey Money, 1x Parting Gift, and 1x Monkey Village LAUNCHGOALS - 1000 Universal Tokens, 300 Monkey Money, 1 Necromancer card, 1 ZOMG card (expires November 14th)

How to redeem codes in Bloons Card Storm

Step 1 : Open Mail on the top right side of the screen.

: Open Mail on the top right side of the screen. Step 2: Type in your code in the textbox you see there, then tap on the blue Redeem button.

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

How to get more codes?

As more codes are released in the future, they could be issued on the game's official social media accounts, such as X or even on the Bloons Card Storm subreddit . We constantly check these and add new codes as soon as they're out, so just save this page and visit every week or so to avoid missing out!

