Caravan SandWitch offers a cosier take on the world after the end

Out now

Caravan SandWitch is a new, cosy take on the post-apocalypse

Explore the now desertified world of Cigalo and help out locals

No fail states and no combat, just exploration and story around a vast world to explore

The idea of a cosy apocalypse is a strangely common one. Something about abdicating responsibility, in the face of an utterly unstoppable series of events, and just trying to survive in the aftermath, seems to speak to humanity. And in Caravan SandWitch, that's combined with story, exploration and general cosiness.

Caravan SandWitch sees you exploring the vast, desertified world of Cigalo, a once green planet now ravaged by ecological exploitation. But while wider humanity may have abandoned it, there are still other humans, the Reinetos natives and robots, who all need a helping hand surviving in the aftermath of the planet's transformation.

Between a rock and a sandwitch

How well you resonate with Caravan SandWitch will depend on just whether its 'hopeful post-apocalypse' is what you're looking for. There's no combat or fail states, and you'll find that most of your time is taken up with exploration and helping out the friendly locals with their troubles.

Put it this way, it certainly isn't Fallout. But Caravan SandWitch does boast a nice, pleasant and colourful atmosphere that you can navigate either in vehicles or on foot. Studio Plane Toast have also worked hard to try and make Caravan SandWitch a diverse and representative game, which is a worthy goal by any metric.

If you're like me, it might also remind you of the recently released Dungeons of Hinterberg, another cosy take on the RPG genre but one with more action. But whether it's no-combat or all-combat, both offer a similarly refreshing kind of new release for mobile.

And speaking of RPGs, if you've enjoyed either of these games, you might just be looking for more to wet your whistle with. In which case, be sure to check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our favourite picks from the genre!