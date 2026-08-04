Lords Mobile launches massive Transformers crossover with Cybertron Pinball event

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The war for Cybertron comes to Lords Mobile

Team up with Optimus Prime and the Autobots against Megatron's Decepticons

Play the limited-time Cybertron Pinball event to earn exclusive crossover rewards

Lords Mobile is known for going all-out with its big crossover events but there’s definitely more than meets the eye to its latest collaboration.

IGG, the studio behind the popular strategy MMO, has teamed up with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, to bring the world of Transformers to the Lords Mobile game for a special event that’s packed with cybernetic action.

From 3rd August, alien robotic factions will cross the stars to touch down in the Kingdoms of Athena for a high-stakes adventure running all the way through the end of October.

Lords Mobile is a titan of the mobile strategy space, boasting over 770 million downloads and billions of hours played. Now, its signature tactical combat and RPG campaigns are getting a massive infusion of Cybertronian power. Fan-favorite icons from both sides of the cybernetic war are joining the fray, including Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Elita-1, and Grimlock, alongside the villainous Megatron, Starscream, and Soundwave.

Test your pinball prowess

The Lords Mobile x Transformers crossover introduces a variety of mechanical marvels to keep players hooked, starting with the Cybertron Pinball event. Players can collect special event tokens to launch into a game of pinball and rack up high scores.

Reaching specific point milestones will unlock exclusive checkpoint rewards to customise your empire, including an exclusive collaboration castle skin, leader skins, special themed emotes and more.

Enter the Cybertron battlefield

The true heart of the war relies on players’ strategic coordination on the freshly uncovered Cybertron Battlefield. Lords Mobile users must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Autobots to dismantle the Decepticons' dark ambitions by tackling limited-time Protocol Quests.

Navigating the Cybertron Battlefield requires careful energy management alongside strategic combat and resource gathering, as players must constantly monitor their depleting Phase Energy to avoid being forcibly extracted from the zone.

Once deployed, commanders can jump right into the action by launching solo attacks to hold unique Pulse Fortresses, or by crushing Insecticon Nests to harvest vital raw materials. Along the way, securing precious resource nodes like Energon Lodes will ensure players stay well-supplied for the ongoing war effort.

After gathering these extraterrestrial resources, players can bring their raw materials back to the Furnace to smelt powerful Energon Cubes and rare AllSpark Shards. These hard-earned items can then be invested at the Cybertron Research Center to unlock event-exclusive technological boosts, or traded directly at the Cybertron Depot for a massive haul of unique crossover rewards.

Ready to choose your side and upgrade your army with the power of Cybertron? Lords Mobile is available to download for free right now (with optional in-app purchases) on the Google Play Store, the App Store, and Steam. Don't miss out on your chance to roll out before the Space Bridge closes this October.