Talking Tom & Friends: World teams up with the Smurfs in new crossover event

Preferred Partner Feature

Add a little blue to your crew

The Smurfs team up with Talking Tom & Friends

Meet Papa Smurf, Smurfette, and other iconic characters

Brew potions, plant flowers, recycle, and accessorise – Smurf-style

Talking Tom and his friends are welcoming some famous guests this summer as the Smurfs arrive in Talking Tom & Friends: World’s latest crossover event. The arrival of the magical blue gang introduces a themed village, magical activities, and character customisation inspired by the long-running franchise.

Starting today, the new update begins with the discovery of the hidden Smurf Village, where players will get to mingle with Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Storm, Gargamel, and Azrael. Players can explore Smurfs Village for free, helping care for it by collecting litter, recycling and composting waste, and planting flowers. Additional content, including Gargamel's Castle, Smurf-themed house, outfits, and accessories, can be unlocked through optional in-game purchases.

Special character customisation options are also available, including Papa Smurf's signature red hat, Brainy's glasses, Gargamel's outfit, and Smurfette's dress. Players can also mix and match outfits and accessories for the Smurfs while preserving each character's recognisable look.

The crossover follows previous collaborations with Barbie and Miraculous, continuing the broader Talking Tom & Friends entertainment brand's growing portfolio of partnerships with globally recognised brands. Both brands have successfully expanded through products designed for different audiences while remaining relevant across generations. That shared ability to evolve while staying true to their core identity is what makes the partnership such a compelling one.

The Smurfs update is available now in Talking Tom & Friends: World, which you can download for free from the official Talking Tom & Friends: World website.