Dynasty Warriors: Overlord brings the hack 'n slash epic to mobile

Dynasty Warriors: Overlord is now available on iOS and Android

Hack 'n slash your way through hordes of enemies in the Three Kingdoms period

Play as famous faces, and obscure fan-favourites, as you experience the epic historical saga

Dynasty Warriors has been the watchword of high camp and over-the-top action in gaming for more than two decades now. So it seems high time we get another entry of the series on mobile, and that's precisely what the newly released Dynasty Warriors: Overlord purports to offer as the series returns to smartphones for the first time since 2017.

Dynasty Warriors: Overlord translates the hack 'n slash action of the series to mobile, seeing you take on the role of one of the many (and I do mean many) characters in the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history. You'll slice and dice your way through hordes of nameless mooks, occasionally taking on the more powerful, named characters throughout your journey.

Lording over

If you ever needed confirmation just how popular the Three Kingdoms period is for media adaptations, you need only look as far as the Dynasty Warriors series. It's a very peculiar, particular type of action game that regularly name drops obscure characters, but with the kind of panache and melodrama that can't help but grip you.

From what I've seen in terms of gameplay, Dynasty Warriors: Overlord looks to be a very faithful port for mobile. And that includes the dozens, if not hundreds, of enemy mooks that can be on screen at any given time.

At the same time, I'll be interested to see how well Dynasty Warriors: Overlord manages to grip players. While it has a very simple gameplay loop, as always, how that'll be monetised, and how it might interfere with what at its core is meant to be a straightforward, action-packed experience is what I'm most concerned about.

Still, maybe it'll turn out to be the mega-hit mobile port that Dynasty Warriors wants? It might even end up on our slowly growing list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) that's constantly being added to over the months!