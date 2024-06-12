Car Mechanic Garage lets you run an auto repair shop

Repair cars and upgrade your garage

If you've ever dreamed of becoming a car mechanic, here's your chance to roll up your sleeves and get to work. From game developer BooomBit Inc., Car Mechanic Garage is a new tycoon game that lets you run your very own car mechanic shop. You’ll start from the bottom and work your way up to build your car mechanic empire.

In this simulation title, you'll have the chance to work on a variety of vehicles, from dingy Jeeps and cheap sedans to luxurious, powerful sports cars. You’ll start out with a small garage and use the money you make to expand and upgrade your facilities. You can also hire assistants to help you tackle more challenging repairs.

To start, you'll need to unlock a few sections of the garage. Then, you'll move on to some minor jobs, such as changing tyres and hand washing vehicles. Eventually, you will unlock the ability to complete complex repairs.

The further you progress in Car Mechanic Garage, the more your business will grow. With enough money earned, you’ll eventually be able to open shops in new locations across the city. In addition, you can also gain high-profile VIP clients. These VIPs expect nothing short of the best service, so you'll need to prove you're an excellent mechanic by upgrading your garage to snag them.

BoomBit Games is a mobile game developer with a hefty catalogue of games ranging in genre from puzzle and racing to action and strategy. The studio is responsible for titles such as Dawn of Ages: Medieval Games, Offroad Runner, and Hero Legacy: Adventure.

Car Mechanic Garage is out now on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the game and other titles by this developer, visit BoomBit Games' official website or follow them on Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram.