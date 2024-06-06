Candy Crush Saga rolling out new Gift Cards Galore tournament

Suitable for mums of all ages

Fan of Candy Crush? Fan of gift cards? Wish your two favourite things could meet? Well, it's your lucky day! Because Candy Crush Saga is set to hold its Gift Cards Galore tournament with $100,000 worth of cards on the line.

Players can participate from June 10th through to the 16th for the chance to win a $50 Candy Crush gift card, which will also net them 48 hours of unlimited lives, 3 free colour bombs and 10% extra gold bars.

The schedule for the tournament is as follows: June 10: Tournament Begins, June 10-12: Qualifier round takes place, June 14-16: Final round takes place. 2000 players will get the chance to win according to King's own estimates for U.S. players.

The decision to hold a tournament with the primary prize being gift cards probably speaks a lot about what kind of audience Candy Crush Saga has. We often joke that Candy Crush is a game for mums and grans, but that really is the case if we take this tournament as evidence.

Heck, we didn't even know that you can apparently buy these cards in places like Gamestop and Target. But, to each their own apparently. Still, we're sure there's some people who'll comment on how much less impressive this is than something like the massive cash prize that was on the line for their recent All Stars tournament.

