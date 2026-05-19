Zero Contact: The Secret Documents is tactical stealth boiled down to the bare essentials on mobile

Zero Contact offers up a new take on the familiar stealth-puzzle genre

Sneak into heavily guarded facilities as Agent Green and steal secret files

Solve simple minigames and, of course, don't get caught!

Ever since being first pioneered by Metal Gear way back when, the stealth genre has been steadily chugging along. Whether it's reinvented with more puzzles or action, it seems that not being seen is a weirdly consistent fantasy. And Zero Contact: Secret Document grinds that experience down to its bare essentials in crunchy retro style.

Available on Android and free to try before you buy, Zero Contact is as simple as a stealth game can get. You play as Agent Green, a lone operative tasked with infiltrating heavily guarded compounds and (surprise, surprise) nicking their secret documents.

Gameplay is as familiar as it is simple. You avoid guards and cameras with their highlighted cones of vision, making your way through complex levels and timing your movements to avoid accidentally falling into their crosshairs. Zero Contact is firmly on the 'don't get caught' side of the equation, as there'll be no sneaking up with a knife or CQC here.

Contact-free

If this all sounds interesting, then you'll be glad to know that Zero Contact is offering a pretty hefty free-to-try package. You can download the prologue app to play 17 levels for free, and purchase the main game for over 70 handcrafted levels if it tickles your fancy.

Zero Contact is a game with refreshingly little to talk about. You simply avoid being seen, and maybe complete the occasional minigame. It's a surprisingly consistent little vision of stealth that I can see becoming quite the sleeper hit, or should that be stealth hit?

In any case, if you're looking to try something a little different and stealth action isn't what you're looking for, why not check out some of our reviews? We recently reviewed Meg's Monster, a quirky take on the JRPG genre that gets a hearty recommendation for its mix of intriguing gameplay and heartfelt plot!