Call of Duty Warzone Mobile brings apocalyptic content in Season 4's mid-season update

The undead return to the shooter

New Zombie Royale mode featuring battles between zombies and humans

Havoc Resurgence aims to shake things up with novel gameplay

Deadly changes to the Verdansk and Rebirth Island maps

It’s a great day to be a COD fan as Call of Duty Warzone Mobile’s midseason update of Season 4: Reloaded will go live in just a few hours. The latest update brings a slew of new content to the popular shooter. You can expect more game modes, map features, and some unified season progression to make gameplay feel cohesive alongside COD versions on other platforms.

The undead return to Call of Duty Warzone Mobile as Season 4: Reloaded is centred around zombies. Take on these vile creatures in Zombie Royale, which is a limited-time mode on Rebirth Island. It starts off normally, but players who are eliminated return as zombies to hunt the remaining humans. You can also become human once again by consuming antivirals.

Rebirth Island will also feature Havoc Resurgence, which is a spin on the original mode. The goal of surviving still remains, but you will now receive additional Havoc Perks that will shake gameplay up. These include super speed and random killstreaks every three kills, which makes for some wacky gameplay. The longer you survive, the more you’ll be able to use these bonuses.

It seems like an ancient evil has found the Verdansk map, where huge boulders keep falling out of a mystical portal in the sky. They result in the formation of new POIs and those brave enough to go through will enter a zombie graveyard full of high-value loot crates. Zombies will be present on both Verdansk and Rebirth Island and shooting them will grant you a bunch of points.

The mid-season update will put the mobile version on track with MWIII and COD: Warzone as all three games share the same Battle Pass, BlackCell, weapon progression, and rewards. Weekly events will go live everywhere, giving you a shot at raking up some exclusive rewards as well.

Download Call of Duty Warzone Mobile now for free. Check out the official blog post for a detailed look at all these updates.