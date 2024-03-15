AFK Arena sequel AFK Journey hits mobile and PC later this month

Become Merlin and save the world of Esperian

AFK Journey will launch on March 27th

A sequel to AFK Arena, the game will feature strategic real-time battles

AFK Journey will feature your favourite AFK Arena characters

AFK Journey, the sequel to Farlight Games’ AFK Arena, will launch on mobile and PC later this month. AFK Journey is a casual open-word RPG that melds elements of strategic gacha and idle play together. Taking place in the world of AFK Arena, the new game promises to outdo its predecessor in every way possible.

AFK Journey features a day and night cycle as well as changing weather conditions to fully immerse you in its vast 3D world. The game features a live canvas art style that makes it feel like you're in a living painting. You’ll interact with other players and even meet fan-favourite characters from AFK Arena.

Become Merlin, a powerful magician whose memories and power have been lost. Explore the world of Esperian and attempt to restore it to its former glory. Along the way, recruit new heroes to fight by your side. Participate in strategic real-time battles and use traps and the terrain to your advantage.

The game will feature cross-play so you can show off your skills no matter what devices you and your friends are using. You can play cooperatively with friends or compete against each other.

The game also promises to offer hero levelling and equipment sharing. You can level up a hero by playing the game or while AFK, then split the experienced gain across all your characters. Further, characters who share a class can also share equipment.

AFK Journey will be available for download on March 27 via the App Store, Google Play and the official website for PC. Pre-registration is now open. To learn more about the game, stay up to date with the latest news, follow AFK Journey on Twitter, YouTube, Discord, Instagram, or Facebook, or check out Farlight Games’ website. Upon launching, the game will temporarily be unviable in certain regions, including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand.