Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile will finally release for iOS and Android next month

Verdansk and Rebirth will be available at launch

The game goes global March 21st for both iOS and Android

Warzone Mobile has surpassed 45 million registrations

Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile will be released worldwide on March 21st, it has been announced. The hotly anticipated mobile version of the CoD series' battle royale mode has been in soft launch in regions like Sweden, but the March release will mark it going live globally. Additionally, they've also revealed what content people can expect and spoiler, it's not just a battle royale.

It's also been revealed that Warzone Mobile has cracked 50m pre-registrations and that the team behind it - consisting of multiple mobile studios - is aiming to take on feedback and bug fixes from the soft launch to ensure everything is fully stable on release. They also revealed what players can expect to be included when the game launches this year.

As for what's coming with the full release, the following has been confirmed. It will feature shared progression, meaning that you'll be able to level up no matter if you're playing on PC, mobile or console. You'll need to log in with your Activision ID to unlock the feature, however. Meanwhile, you can also expect fan-favourite map Verdansk on launch as well as the smaller Rebirth island, the former for 120 and the latter for 48 players.

There are also going to be exclusive rewards for those who pre-register before launch: The Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin, M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints, the “Foes Flame” Vinyl and the “Dark Familiar” Emblem. Finally, it's not just battle royale but also Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Search & Destroy that players will be able to engage in across maps like Shipment, Shoot House and Scrapyard.

And while you're waiting for Warzone Mobile's release this March, don't fret, because there are plenty of other shooters to try out on mobile in the meantime. Why not check out our list of the top 15 best shooters on iOS to get you started?