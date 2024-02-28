Genshin Impact collabs with OnePlus for latest character-inspired smartphone

The new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is themed after the character Keqing

It'll also come with a collectible gift-box and other goodies

The phone is the latest in a long-running partnership between OnePlus and MiHoYo

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus and Genshin Impact developers MiHoYo have partnered for another tie-in device themed after one of the game's vast roster of characters. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes styled after Keqing, with a violet casing, engraving and a customised OS.

It's part of a long-running partnership between the two companies, and aside from the phone itself, you will also get a collectible gift box and other goodies when purchasing the phone. Naturally, it also boasts some serious gaming hardware so that whatever superfans make the purchase can play Genshin Impact at the highest fidelity possible.

The history of the collaboration between MiHoYo and OnePlus in creating Genshin Impact-themed phones is a story in and of itself. The company has been known for its unusual PR campaigns in the past - including one that encouraged users to smash their phones for a chance to purchase a newer device for the equivalent of a dollar - and it's also evident just how popular Genshin is that building bespoke phones for collectors is seen as a profitable endeavour.

It may be confusing to many people, but it's important to remember that in Asia, tie-in products can be quite niche. While merchandising in the West has always been focused on as wide an audience as possible - hence why R-rated pictures like Rambo or Robocop got Saturday morning cartoons in the eighties - in Asia and other markets it's clearly focused on a small but affluent market of enthusiasts. In terms of performance, we'll actually be getting hands-on with the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition soon, so we'll be sure to give our thoughts on just how it holds up not as a collector's item but as a functional phone.

If you want to get a head-start check out our list of available Genshin Impact gift codes that'll grant you some great rewards for a quick boost!