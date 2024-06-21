Call of Duty: Mobile brings on the beat with Season 6 - Synthwave Showdown, plus new in-game goodies up for grabs

New maps, BP50 Assault Rifle and more

Ground War twist, plus new battle pass

Customise your experience in the 1v1 Quick Solo room

Season 6 - Synthwave Showdown drops on June 26th

Call of Duty: Mobile is bringing on the beat as Season 6 - Synthwave Showdown drops on June 26th, inviting everyone to groove to the music amid some funky 90s party culture. In particular, the Synthwave Showdown Pass lets you get your hands on the BP50 Assault Rifle and take advantage of its high rate of fire and long-ranged stats, along with Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Vault Coins and more on the free tier.

In the latest update to Call of Duty: Mobile, you can look forward to duking it out on the new Collateral Strike map from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. There are a few new twists added to Ground War as well, where you can take your pick from three randomly chosen abilities like a special boost to your explosive damage after you get a specific number of eliminations.

Meanwhile, Season 6 also welcomes a custom 1v1 Quick Solo room - here, you can pick your map and other preferences such as Weapon Type and Kill Limit before you go duke it out on the battlefield.

Now, if you've always idolised some of the greatest players on your Friends list, the new Combat Advisor feature now lets you build an advisor/trainee relationship to earn rewards together. All these are merely scratching the surface of what's in store for you this season, which you can learn more about from the official blog post.

