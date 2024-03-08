RAID: Shadow Legends is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the Festival of Creation event

5th anniversary celebration with the Festival of Creation featuring numerous in-game activities

Bastion will be redecorated for the event as the festivities continue for a month

Special community activities also to be organized

Plarium has just announced that their highly popular dark fantasy collection RPG, RAID: Shadow Legends, has turned five. The game has been around for half a decade now and will be celebrating this achievement through the Festival of Creation event. Tune into the festivities until April 4th, where you can participate in various in-game activities and earn a bunch of rewards.

During the Festival of Creation event in RAID: Shadow Legends, you will have the opportunity to take part in special events hosted by the mysterious fortune teller, Armanz the Magnificent. This charismatic Champion will guide you through the celebration, offering unique challenges and rewards along the way. And for those eager to add Armanz to their collection, a special Fusion event will allow you to summon this enigmatic bard to join your squad.

But the festivities don't stop there. The game's central hub, Bastion, will be transformed into a vibrant carnival, complete with new music and festive decorations. It's the perfect backdrop for a month-long celebration of the title’s fifth anniversary.

In addition to these events, you can also look forward to a range of community activities, including anniversary trivia, a fan art contest, and a lore video that delves deeper into the world of RAID. Plus, don't miss out on your own personalized RAID Chronicle video, narrated by Armanz himself, which will recap your in-game journey over the past 18 months.

Here's how you can earn Sacred Shards in RAID: Shadow Legends!

Speaking about the feat, Schraga Mor, CEO at Plarium, said: “We are so thankful to the millions of people that choose to spend their valuable time with RAID, embracing this game and becoming an active member of its community. This Festival of Creation event was made with you in mind and we sincerely hope you enjoy the many special events and unique experiences we will provide for you all month long.”

Start celebrating by downloading RAID: Shadow Legends now for free.