Death's Door lets you reap souls as a sword-wielding crow, out now on iOS and Android via Netflix

Netflix has officially launched Death's Door on iOS and Android, giving players premium access to the award-winning indie title with a Netflix subscription. This means that subscribers can play the game by Acid Nerve and Devolver Digital without any ads or in-app purchases as part of a subscription to Netflix - that along with all the other games in the company's growing library.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Death’s Door tasks you with hunting down a stolen soul as a Crow that's punching a clock to keep the afterlife moving. As a soul-reaping Crow, you'll slash your way throughout the fantasy RPG to find that stolen soul, all while trying to get to the bottom of why things that should be dead just won't stay dead.

If you're eager to hack and slash your way through adrenaline-pumping levels across a variety of titles, why not take a look at our list of the best action games on Android?

The game also features different weapons at your disposal, along with plenty of customisations you can personalise your crow's abilities with. You can also upgrade your stats to take down epic dungeon bosses, and encounter odd and whimsical creatures along the way.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can download Death's Door on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game that you can enjoy as long as you have a Netflix subscription, with no ads or in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info on the game, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.