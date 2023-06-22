Call of Duty Mobile ranks and ranking system explained

Every rank available in Call of Duty Mobile

: June 22, 2023 - ranks adjusted to COD Mobile Ranked Series 5. Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Cristina Mesesan

When it comes to popular Battle Royale titles on the mobile platform, there are two frontrunners that stand out from the rest, PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. In today’s article, we will be talking about Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile ranks, system and the rewards associated with it.

The game arrived back in 2019 and since then has become a strong competitor for its rival battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. Both the games are different in their own way, starting from the graphics, controls and functions.

As you're probably playing the game, feel free to get some rewards using our CoD Mobile redeem codes.

As for the competitive mode in the game, the ranked mode, there are a lot of details you need to pay attention to before you start climbing ranks. To be specific, both the modes, Multiplayer and Battle Royale have a Ranked Match Mode. Each of these modes differs a lot and has specific rewards set as well.

To make that easier for you to understand, we have put together this article that covers all the basics to get you started.

What are the tiers in Ranked Mode?

Like any other battle royale title, Call of Duty: Mobile has multiple rank tiers and each tier is further divided into three subdivisions except Legendary which works entirely on a points system.

Legendary - 8001+ points

Grand Master: 6001 - 8000

Master - 4501 to 6501 points

Pro - 3001 to 4500 points

Elite - 2001 to 3000 points

Veteran - 1001 to 2000 points

Rookie - 1 to 1000 points

When you start your ranking journey, the first place you earn is the Rookie I rank. The points gap between the subdivisions is quite small so if you grind the matches continuously, then you can easily find yourself in the Elite tier.

What are the rewards in each mode?

Series 5 charm

Glow Stick - Lapped 'Em melee

Switchblade X9 - Extreme Ends weapon blueprint

Series 5 Frame

Backpack - Lapped 'Em

Parachute - Lapped 'Em

Baker - Motocross Operator skin

Hangin' In There Avatar

As mentioned, each mode has different sets of rewards and they are:

How does the Rank reset works in CoD Mobile?

Legendary - Pro I

Master 5 - Elite 5

Master 4 - Elite 4

Master 3 - Elite 3

Master 1 - Elite 1

Pro 5 - Veteran 5

Pro 3 & 4 - Veteran 4

Pro 1 & 2 - Veteran 3

Elite 4 & 5 - Veteran 2

Elite 2 & 3 - Veteran 1

Elite 1 & Veteran 5 - Rookie 5

Veteran 2 - Rookie 3

Veteran 1 - Rookie 2

Rookie 1 - 5 - Rookie 1

Before the beginning of a new season, the game resets the rank that players have achieved, regardless of the mode. The list below shows the rank transfers when a new season starts.