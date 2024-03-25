Bustafellows, a narrative-driven adventure-murder-mystery game, surpasses 100,000 copies sold across platforms

Romance and mystery collide

The visual novel offers a combination of romance and mystery

Colourful characters with interesting backgrounds

Season 2 is now available in Japan

PQube has announced an epic milestone for Bustafellows, celebrating more than 100,000 copies sold on mobile, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch. The visual novel offers an intriguing mix of romance and murder, with lots of mysteries sprinkled in between for you to enjoy.

In case you're not familiar with the title, Bustafellows is a crime suspense adventure game set in a fictional American city. As part of Nippon Cultural Broadcasting Extend's content that's catered toward female markets, the fourth title in the series thrusts you into a cinematic narrative where you'll essentially be playing through a movie to get to the bottom of the murder mystery.

There are plenty of secrets waiting to be uncovered along with a colourful cast of characters to encounter along the way - this includes a "Self-proclaimed Underground Boss" hacker, an expert in the craft of changing the appearance of people, and a hitman who happens to kill hitmen.

Are you on the hunt for more engaging stories to dive into? Why not take a look at our list of the best narrative adventure games to get your fill?

If you're fortunate enough to be based in Japan, you'll be happy to know that the sequel to the game, Bustafellows Season 2, is out now on iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch. For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Bustafellows on Google Play for Android devices and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.