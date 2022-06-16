Burning Fight, the classic 2D beat-em-up, finds it way onto mobile courtesy of the ACA NeoGeo Library

The ACA NeoGeo Library is once again hitting us with another certified classic, this time in the form of the forever legendary beat-em-up action game, Burning Fight. While not quite as big a name as recent ACA releases like Fatal Fury or Samurai Shodown, Burning Fight once stood upon the shoulders of giants like Double Dragon or the previously mentioned Fatal Fury, and now, modern gamers will have a chance to take a crack at it with enhanced features.

ACA NeoGeo has been a godsend for nostalgic gamers as of late and continues to put out classic experiences that aren’t remade or done up in a new coat of paint, only slightly touched up with a few modern features like save states or online functionality. It’s a wonderful tool in a world where classic game preservation is getting harder and harder, and SNK and Hamster seem to show no sign of slowing their weekly releases and growing their classic gaming library.

And for all those classic beat-em-up fans, Burning Fight is here to quench your desire for fisticuffs. This is a game where you know exactly what you’re getting from the get-go, a short, action-packed 2D side-scrolling beat-em-up. There are no particularly flashy features or crazy character designs, just nice, solid action that has you beating up a variety of nameless goons and using some pretty sweet-looking moves and weapons to do so. It’s simple, but the modern era could use a bit more simplicity in design anyway.

But if you’re really hankering for a more in-depth and hardcore experience, simply glance over the ACA NeoGeo Library and I’m sure you’re bound to find something that’s catered exactly to you given the massive selection that grows so often. For those of you looking to throw some hands in Burning Fight though, you can find it for the low price of $3.99 on the App Store and Google Play.