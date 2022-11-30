Buddy Bow reveals what people think about you as prompted by a set of questions in a party game, out now on mobile

In case you missed it, Buddy Bow has officially launched on iOS and Android devices. The unique social game lets players reveal honest conversations and discover what others really think about the people they're playing with using relevant questions. In particular, a group of players can come together and express their thoughts as prompted by the questions on the app.

In Buddy Bow, players can start a game or join via a shareable link and pick a list of questions that piques their interests the most. As each player goes through the list of questions, they vote for the individual that they feel is most represented by the question under a specific timer.

The game aims to reveal how people truly think about one another thanks to questions that tickle your curiosity. Of course, to make sure that everyone can share their thoughts freely, voting can be done anonymously, making the game an ideal icebreaker as well for all kinds of groups. They do say that the truth shall set you free - plus, you can even curate your own set of questions to make sure you get to the bottom of the things you're dying to know about your colleague or friend.

If you're keen on experiencing the game for yourself, you can download Buddy Bow on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's vibes.

