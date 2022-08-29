BTS Island codes for gold, hearts and gems (August 2022)

You can get free exclusive in-game rewards in BTS Island: In the SEOM using these codes

: August 29, 2022 - checked for new codes

BTS Island: In the SEOM has just been released globally. If you have just downloaded it and are looking for working BTS Island codes, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of active codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards in BTS Island, such as decorations, gold, hearts and gems.

Don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new BTS Island codes before others, as we will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they are released.

List of all working BTS Island codes

30daysAnniv - 30 gems (New!)

Expired codes

JACKINTHEBOX - New

BTSISLANDWITHARMY - Rewards: 79 Gems

PROOFSEOM - Rewards: Proof Symbol Deco

How to redeem codes in BTS Island?

Launch BTS Island

Click on the Settings button located in the upper right-hand side of the screen

Copy your UID (It's the ID number located at the bottom of the settings menu)

Now, in the settings menu, click on the Coupon button

A new tab will open. Here, copy and paste any of the active BTS Island codes from above in the text area alongside your UID

Click on the use button

Now, go back to the game, open the mailbox and collect your reward

Redeeming codes in BTS Island is a simple task, but if this is your first time redeeming codes, then don't worry; we have a step-by-step guide. Just follow these steps to redeem codes and get rewards:

About BTS Island: In the SEOM