BTS Island codes for gold, hearts and gems (August 2022)
You can get free exclusive in-game rewards in BTS Island: In the SEOM using these codes
Updated on: August 29, 2022 - checked for new codes
BTS Island: In the SEOM has just been released globally. If you have just downloaded it and are looking for working BTS Island codes, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of active codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards in BTS Island, such as decorations, gold, hearts and gems.
List of all working BTS Island codes
- 30daysAnniv - 30 gems (New!)
Expired codes
- JACKINTHEBOX - New
- BTSISLANDWITHARMY - Rewards: 79 Gems
- PROOFSEOM - Rewards: Proof Symbol Deco
How to redeem codes in BTS Island?Redeeming codes in BTS Island is a simple task, but if this is your first time redeeming codes, then don't worry; we have a step-by-step guide. Just follow these steps to redeem codes and get rewards:
- Launch BTS Island
- Click on the Settings button located in the upper right-hand side of the screen
- Copy your UID (It's the ID number located at the bottom of the settings menu)
- Now, in the settings menu, click on the Coupon button
- A new tab will open. Here, copy and paste any of the active BTS Island codes from above in the text area alongside your UID
- Click on the use button
- Now, go back to the game, open the mailbox and collect your reward
About BTS Island: In the SEOMHYBE IM's BTS Island: In the SEOM is a mobile puzzle game based on the BTS IP, one of the most popular Korean music bands. In BTS Island, you solve puzzles to finish stages, which the developers claim that the BTS themselves have developed. Aside from solving puzzles, you can also decorate an island to make it a more inviting place for BTS members to hang out.
