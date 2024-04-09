BTS Cooking On will release on Android and iOS in just a few days

Spread joy through the magic of food

Releasing on Android and iOS on April 18th

Cooking game with chibified versions of popular Kpop band

Pre-registration rewards up for grabs

A couple of months ago, Grampus and Com2uS began pre-registrations for their latest title, BTS Cooking On. It’s a game the BTS Army have been waiting for as they will be able to embark on their culinary journey alongside chibified versions of their favourite pop stars. Get ready to serve up delicious dishes, collect Photocards, and groove to the beats of BTS music in the next few days.

In BTS Cooking On, you'll travel around the world, spreading joy through the magic of food and of course, BTS songs. As the chef, you'll have the opportunity to learn new skills, make friends, and explore different cities while serving up delicious global dishes, from tteokbokki to hamburgers and pizza.

But it's not just about cooking delicious meals - it's also about collecting adorable TinyTAN Photocards and decorating your own profile book or diary with these special collectibles. You can get more photocards by finding binders of popular tracks like Butter, DNA, Mic Drop, and many more smash hits.

Besides being a BTS fan, even foodies will love this cooking game as they serve mouth-watering dishes to customers. Once the mains are over, you’ll also have to quickly deliver sweets in the form of ice cream and candy in order to boost your chances of success.

What’s more is that you can also participate in a number of minigames such as puzzles and lucky wheels. If you're confident about your skills, then head on over to the World Chef Challenge alongside other veterans. You can also join a club with other TinyTAN fans and enjoy exclusive content together.

BTS Cooking On is currently slated to be released next week on April 18th. You can currently pre-register on the App Store and Google Play by clicking on your preferred link below. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.