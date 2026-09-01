Brunante is a simple survival crafting game with a deep story to discover

Brunante offers up minimalist survival gameplay on mobile

But don't confuse that with simple, as it offers sixteen million tiles to explore

Explore the various locations, discover the secrets of who came before and survive different seasons

Yet another new survival game has arrived on Google Play. But as always, the question is: what makes this one stand out? And for Brunante, available to buy on Android from developer Patriote, it's not exactly what it does but what it doesn't do that caught my eye.

Brunante is pitched as a simple isometric crafting-survival sim where you wake up on a mysterious island and have to meet your basic needs such as shelter. It takes a very minimalist style to its graphics, but don't mistake that for being simple or shallow, because there's a surprising amount of depth here.

Golden Hour

For one, the seasons will gradually progress as you play, shifting from summer to autumn, then winter to spring, all with changing weather to suit. You'll also be able to gradually discover the stories of those who visited the mysterious land you find yourself in before you did.

Being a premium purchase, Brunante also promises not to have any invasive microtransactions or timers. It's just you, the place you find yourself in, and over sixteen million tiles to explore ranging from vast wilderness, to deceptively deep caves and the ruins of settlements past.

Should Brunante really live up to its description, I think it's a classic example of a great mobile game that, despite its seeming simplicity, offers a lot for players to enjoy. So check it out now, currently only on Android, and dive into a mysterious survival-crafting adventure in the palm of your hand.

And if you find yourself looking for even more survival-crafting fun on mobile after finishing Brunante, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Minecraft? We've got plenty of picks that we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a titan of the genre.