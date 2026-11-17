Brawhalla, Ubisoft's hit fighting game, is set to introduce the cast of My Hero Academia

Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki and Izuki Midoriya are joining as crossover fighters

Landing December 9th, they're sure to bring exciting abilities inspired by their superheroic Quirks

Say what you like about Brawlhalla, but Ubisoft's Smash-like fighting game has chugged along quite nicely whereas other crossover-focused fighters like Multiversus have flagged. Now, Brawlhalla is reaching outside their usual crop of guest fighters to bring in the cast of none other than My Hero Academia!

Set to launch December 9th, the Brawhalla x My Hero Academia crossover features the hotblooded Katsuki Bakugo, coldblooded Shoto Todoroki and, of course, Izuki Midoriya aka Deku himself as brand-new brawlers. Each boast abilities based on their Quirks as shown in Horikoshi's hit superhero manga.

Brawl for all

At the moment, details are a bit basic, but it makes sense that the most obvious picks for the crossover are the, arguably, three central characters of the whole series. I mean, Deku was definitely a given, but I'm sure fans of your standard shonen trio will be glad to see Todoroki and Bakugo get the nod.

As for Brawlhalla, I wasn't kidding when I gave it praise for outlasting Multiversus. And I think part of that is the fact their increasing number of crossover fighters actually have some relevance to the world of gaming and brawling in general. That, and the fact they already had a solid core roster of original fighters means that the novelty of crossover characters remains just that; novel.

In contrast, when Midoriya, Todoroki and Bakugo arrive in My Hero Academia come December 9th, they'll be bringing exciting abilities and fighting styles that'll fit right in with the rest of the Brawlhalla cast already!

So, if you need to hone your fighting game skills ahead of launch and haven't already been playing Brawlhalla on mobile, we've got some other examples to introduce you to the genre. Our list of the best fighting games on iOS features both modern classics and fresh new faces in the FG scene.