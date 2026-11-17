Tree of Savior M, IMC Games' upcoming multiplatform MMORPG, has opened pre-registration

Coming to iOS and Android, it features a fairy-tale world of 2.5D visuals

Recruit companions and pets to help you out on your adventures!

Back in the day, the MMORPG was purely the domain of PC players, but now everyone is getting in on the action. And a dark horse candidate that's stood out for many of us is none other than Tree of Savior, IMC Games' upcoming multiplatform MMORPG that's just launched pre-registration!

Tree of Savior M is set in a fantasy world where its patron goddess has vanished into the ether. Guided by divine visions, it's up to you to help safeguard the world and its people. During the course of your adventures you'll be assisted not only by the usual suite of upgrades and equipment, but also assisted by recruitable Fellows to help you out, and the pet-like Kupoles!

Feeling flat

I admit when I hear 'charming visuals' (which is odd because it's written, not recorded), I often think that's a matter of opinion. But Tree of Savior M really does have a charming look to it, with an interesting sort of 2.5D perspective where your character is made up of flat, moving sprites.

I guess I'd compare it to something like Don't Starve, weirdly enough. And that, combined with the hack 'n slash elements, as well as your standard suite of flashy abilities and bright colours, does make Tree of Savior M a surprisingly engaging-looking MMORPG.

Whether it'll live up to that hype, however, is something you'll have to judge for yourself. With Tree of Savior M having already launched in South Korea, Taiwan and beyond, it's had plenty of time to work out the kinks. So, if you think it'll be for you, pre-register for Tree of Savior M now on your platform of choice!

But if you feel you need to reacquaint yourself with how MMORPGs work, then we've got you covered too! Check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft for those we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a true titan of the genre!