BRIXITY's new dev diary dives into the city builder's development and what we can expect from it come launch

Building cities, I'd imagine

Following the release date announcement a few weeks ago, Devsisters and Studio Kingdom have released a behind-the-scenes video detailing upcoming city builder Brixity's development. The game, which launches for iOS and Android, is currently open for pre-orders for both platforms.

You can check out the dev diary below. It features co-directors Jeein Kim & Jung-soo Park, art director Bargeum Won, and narrative director Yeon-joo Kim discussing various aspects of Brixity, including the background, production process, and the goals for the game. The team also chats about what we can expect when it launches on August 24th.

On the game's background, Co-directors Jeein Kim and Jung-soo Park, said: “BRIXITY started as a small-scale, casual game that built nice buildings during the early stages of development.

"But there were concerns and various attempts to provide a sense of accomplishment beyond that, and as a result, the direction of the development was expanded to a form that allows the players to design their own, up to a large unit like the city.”

If you've missed our previous coverage for BRIXITY, it's a city builder that allows you to construct everything using Brix before customising each part to give it your own personal feel. To make the process go more smoothly, you can use blueprints to quickly create the buildings you need for your city.

Beyond the creative side of things, Devsisters and Studio Kingdom have placed a lot of focus on the story, which is told from the perspective of Pipos. These little creatures are the residents of your city and you're able to explore the world with them from a third-person perspective.

BRIXITY will launch on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases on August 24th. You can pre-register ahead of release using the link to your preferred platform below.