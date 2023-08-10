BOKURA, a brand new cooperative puzzler with a unique central mechanic, launches for iOS and Android

An extremely unique new co-op puzzle game, Bokura, has launched on mobile and various other platforms. Due to its beautiful art style and cooperative implementation, this is one that a lot of people have had their eyes on, and now players can finally experience the full game in all its glory!

Bokura is one of those rare mobile games that I almost can’t believe even made it to the platform. It’s such an anomaly in game design with very few competitors, and you can just tell by looking at trailers or screenshots. The mechanics themselves are especially unique for a mobile game, but the general graphical style and art just show off an abundance of love for the project, which only becomes even more clear when you take a look at the plot.

Bokura focuses on two protagonists, both boys who ran away from home for certain reasons. At some point, they both realize they have different powers; one can see the organic world of nature, while the other can see the industrial machine-oriented world. Using these differing perspectives, you and your co-op partner will have to navigate the stages as you uncover more of the story and test your cooperation in equal measure.

Gameplay is where Bokura really becomes something special. It requires two players, but both of you are almost playing different games entirely. Depending on which character you’re playing, you’ll see something completely separate from your partner, with everything different except the stage layout. Together, you’ll have to discuss what you’re each seeing and navigate the stages based on this information and your own visual knowledge as well.

This alone is a super cool idea to me; the concept of separating your players and forcing them to communicate. It makes for a really special experience that I cannot recommend enough.

So, what are you waiting for? Give Bokura a go by purchasing it for only $4.99 at either of the links below!