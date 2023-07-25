Brixity, the upcoming city-builder from Cookie Run's Devsisters, is now available for pre-order ahead of launch next month

Devsisters and Studio Kingdom have announced that their new city-builder Brixity will release for iOS and Android on August 24th. Pre-registration for both platforms is available, and by signing up early, you'll get access to some goodies at launch if you play either Cookie Run: Kingdom or Cookie Run: OvenBreak.

Brixity sees you trying to rebuild the Earth in the year 2523 following its collapses 500 years prior. It might sound a little depressing, but Brixity is a colourful game that doesn't appear to lean too heavily into its post-apocalyptic setting.

Instead, it prefers to focus on its adorable citizens, Pipos. These helpful creatures are keen to restore the Earth as best they can and will play an important role in getting everything on track. By working in the numerous buildings you create, they will ensure your world continues to grow.

As for the building, Brixity promises plenty of creative freedom. You can design the city however you like before inviting new Pipos to come and check it out. If you want a feel for the game's vibe, check out the trailer above.

Discussing Brixity, Eunji Lee & Kihlyeon Cho, co-CEOs at Studio Kingdom said: “We are immensely proud of the remarkable growth CookieRun: Kingdom has achieved. Our game’s success has laid a solid foundation for us to embark on an exciting new journey. We are excited to share our new game, BRIXITY.”

“At Studio Kingdom, we believe in staying true to our values while embracing growth. We strive to create experiences that resonate with our players with each project. The journey ahead will be filled with challenges, but we do not doubt that we will offer extraordinary player experiences.”

Brixity will release on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases on August 24th. You can head over to the official website to learn more. Additionally, you can pre-register on your preferred platform using the links below.