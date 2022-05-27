Brawlhalla teams up with Street Fighter once again to bring in a ton of new cosmetics

Popular 2D platform fighter Brawhalla has announced a collaboration with the legendary Street Fighter franchise, the second time the two properties have appeared within one another. This event will bring in a brand new stage alongside a bunch of new cosmetics, each inspired by Street Fighter characters and visuals.

The highlight of this collab is undoubtedly the cosmetics, with skins for Rayman, Lin Fei, Petra, Thor, and Cross all being introduced, alongside the returning Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma skins for Petra, Wu Shang, and Val respectively. Rayman will receive a Dhalsim skin, theming him after the stretchy monk from the Street Fighter series. Lin Fei will be getting a Sakura skin, allowing her to take on the role of the feisty heroine. Petra will get a Ken crossover, the blonde fire-based alternative to Ryu. Thor will get an M. Bison skin, making him look like the evil dictator. And finally, Cross will get a Luke skin, which will allow him to look like the rambunctious blonde-haired punch punk from Street Fighter V.

The new stage is themed after Street Fighter V specifically, taking inspiration from the “Bustling Side Street” stage within that game. All of the skins will be available for 300 Mammoth Coins via the in-game store, and items from last year’s Street Fighter crossover will also be available for the same price, such as the iconic SFIV inspired KO effect and four avatars.

All of this ties in to make a really fun event for the free-to-play platform fighter, sort of paying homage to the greats that inspired it. If you’re looking to get involved during the crossover, you can find Brawhalla for free on both the App Store and Google Play, so get out there and get your fight on!