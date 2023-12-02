Brawl Stars continues to drop hints about Starr Park's mysterious lore

Supercell is keeping up the veil surrounding the mysterious Starr Park, and fans of Brawl Stars just can't help but theorise as to what's going to happen next. With the developers releasing bits and pieces of the lore and leaving breadcrumb trails everywhere for players to find, there's no telling when the whole picture is going to come together - but that hasn't stopped the game's players from putting two and two together to get to the bottom of the creepy theme park's backstory.

In the latest lore drop for Brawl Stars, you can look forward to some more CCTV footage that shows tidbits of the theme park's shady beginnings. Shown in classic old-school blurry fashion, the footage presents a park guest fleeing buildings on fire. As if that's not cryptic enough, there's also that super ominous sign that's held up to the camera saying, "HELP US".

Just what kind of dastardly deeds are going on behind those seemingly perfect walls? With small video shorts and coded images, players have been trying to find the answer to that question, with special codes that can be entered into the in-game machine for more footage.

Of course, you can just as easily join in on the fun, and if you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can download Brawl Stars on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game.

Brawl Stars is also nominated by the community as the Best Update / Updated Game of the Year, so you can head on over to our very own Pocket Gamer Awards 2023 to see if it won!