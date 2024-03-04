Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers is an upcoming 4X strategy MMO on Android and iOS

4X strategy MMO taking place on a massive 3D map with multiple biomes

Expect to fight several creatures from the Monsterverse including Godzilla and Kong

Expected to release on May 21st, 2024

What if I told you the world never belonged to us but to ferocious creatures of the past? Step into the world of Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, where monsters roam freely, and civilization is on the brink of collapse. You’ll find yourself on the untamed Siren Isles, where you must fight for survival with a band of elite explorers and mercenaries. The title follows a 4X MMO format and is currently open for pre-registration on Android and iOS.

As you touchdown at the shores of the Siren Isles in Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, you'll be greeted by a stunning 3D map populated by diverse biomes. Your mission is simply to stay alive as you face off against gigantic predators like Mother Longlegs, Rock Critters, and the horrifying Skullcrawlers. But that's not all — the legendary Godzilla and Kong themselves will be present too, giving you a chance to witness their unrelenting fury.

But fear not, for you won't be facing these monsters alone. You will employ elite Chasers to run your crew, each offering a distinct set of skills. You will also have Monarch tech at your disposal, which should come in handy to turn the tide of the battle. In addition, you must squad up with your mates in order to further your reach and take control of significant landmarks. The only way of defeating these beasts is together.

In terms of gameplay, Titan Chasers will put your strategic thinking skills to the test as you engage in thrilling turn-based RPG combat. Whether you're unearthing the dark secrets of the Sirens in the main story campaign or fighting as your favourite Superspecies in the monster vs monster mode, there's no shortage of adrenaline-pumping battles.

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers is currently targeting a release on May 21st. You can pre-register by clicking on either link below.