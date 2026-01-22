Echoes of Creation launches on iOS with new crafting content, a fully reworked endgame, and much more

Preferred Partner Feature

Take a break from the hustle and bustle with this captivating idle RPG

Take on the challenge of the Crucible of Creation

Customise your gear with new item crafting features

Synthesise the best equipment at the Shrine

With its challenging strategic elements, charming pixel art, and plenty of high fantasy depth to dive into, it's no wonder Echoes of Creation has been enjoying a cushy 100,000-download milestone on Google Play. Now, Echoforge Games is officially launching the auto-battler on iOS too, along with a massive content update.

With the official release comes a brand-new journey to embark on, both for old and new players alike, along with a fresh dungeon called the "Crucible of Creation" to take on. As you advance through the endgame, you’ll find there is much more content to uncover, with each floor of the final zones offering more bountiful rewards the higher you climb.

Apart from going head-to-head with others on the leaderboards, you can also unlock the endgame "Nexus Skill Tree" to boost and personalise the rewards you obtain.

As for crafting your gear, the new "Item Synthesis" feature lets you use the "favour" in-game resource to create exactly what you need in the Shrine. This goes hand-in-hand with the fresh "Item Infusion" and "Item Enhancement" mechanics, which not only help equip you properly throughout your journey but also give you more flexibility with the way you want your build to shape up.

Suffice it to say that the iOS launch isn't just a release on a different platform - it's both a refreshed as well as majorly expanded experience.

If you’d like to know more about the base game then you can check out our pre-Android launch preview right here: https://www.pocketgamer.com/echoes-of-creation/upcoming-rpg-preview/

If Echoes of Creation sounds like an adventure you're keen on taking, then you can find it available to download from the App Store and Google Play today!