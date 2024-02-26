Boxing Star introduces three new sporty Megapunch gloves in latest update

Three new Megapunch Gloves

New gym preset system for customizing equipment

Special Hall of Fame and growth events

Thumbage has just announced an exciting update for the mobile sports game Boxing Star, bringing fresh content to the ring. The patch introduces three new Megapunch gloves - Dunk Master, Home Run Master, and Touch Down Master. Each glove is inspired by basketball, baseball, and American football respectively, offering unique skills that add a thrilling twist to gameplay.

With the addition of the preset system in Boxing Star’s gym, you can now customize and save equipment setups that have been tailored to your training routines. This feature allows for more efficient training sessions, ensuring you're always prepared to step into the ring at your best.

Furthermore, training stages have been added to practice matches within social content, giving you the opportunity to hone your skills. By completing missions in these training stages, you can not only improve your gameplay abilities but also earn extra rewards along the way.

Another exciting addition to this update is the new Hall of Fame bonus story mode, offering a more engaging narrative experience that dives deeper into the game’s lore. Participating in community events related to this mode can earn you rewards as you uncover the stories behind your favourite characters.

To celebrate the release of the new Megapunch gear, a special growth event will also be held for three weeks until March 19th. During this event, you can earn various rewards, including Gold, Premium Upgrade Gloves Box, Legendary Bio Gear Catalog Bundle, and OverPower VIP Token Catalog, based on the growth of each new gear.

The features of this update aim to add a twist to classical boxing gameplay with new items from different sports. Explore all the novel content by downloading Boxing Star now on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.