Boxing Star celebrates 5th anniversary with in-game events and an anniversary livestream

FourThirtyThree Inc. is celebrating 5 years of service for Boxing Star, treating players to plenty of in-game events within the mobile sports title. During the 5th anniversary festivities, players can expect to dive into a new league, League 14 - this ranks players based on their cumulative Star Points.

The 5th-anniversary festivities for Boxing Star also include adjustments to the Trophy Room and Star Point Roadmap. Additionally, players can now achieve breakthroughs when they reach level 35 in the legendary grade without the need to unlock Potential Powers. Plus, players can Transcend gears further with the increased cap from 35 to 45. A 5-Year Anniversary Q&A will also be held on July 12th, with plenty of giveaways for players who tune in.

Meanwhile, players can enjoy two new costumes, where the 5th-anniversary commemorative headband accessory costume will be up for grabs as a free login bonus. On top of new performance coordination options, players can experience enhancements to the UI as well as better tutorial options. To top it all off, the 5th Anniversary Coupon Event will run until August 2nd, letting players input coupon codes to score cool in-game goodies.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the anniversary festivities yourself, you can do so by downloading Boxing Star on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Facebook page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.