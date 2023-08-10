The ELO Vagabond is an upcoming mobile controller that fits all sizes for iOS or Android

ELO Gaming has announced the official Kickstarter launch of the ELO Vagabond, an upcoming mobile controller boasting professional performance that "transforms any phone into a full-fledged gaming console."

The ELO Vagabond offers players a console-level experience with precision performance via its full-sized hall sensor joysticks. It also claims to provide the utmost comfort during long gaming sessions with a comfortable grip that won't disrupt hardcore campaigns. The telescopic element offers portability for on-the-go gamers as well - plus, its adjustable design can fit a wide variety of phone sizes. This includes phone cases, which eliminates the hassle of having to remove them before lodging the phone onto the dock.

As for connectivity, the ELO Vagabond puts convenience front and centre with the direct port to reduce latency. The 3.5mm auxiliary headphone cable jack adds to its functionality as well. Additionally, players can tinker around with customisation options with the ELO Unleashed app.

If you're keen on giving your mobile games a new twist and you're tired of fumbling with clunky controls on your touchscreen, why not take a look at our list of the best games with controller support on Android?

According to the official press release, "At ELO Gaming, the team consists of dedicated gamers who share a passion for mobile gaming and strive to bring the best gaming experience to players everywhere. Countless hours have been spent designing, testing, and perfecting the ELO Vagabond to ensure that it meets the high standards of competitive gamers."

If you're curious about the device and would like to give it a go, you can head on over to the official Kickstarter page to learn more about the ELO Vagabond and offer your support. You can also visit the official website, or join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.