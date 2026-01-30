Astro Defenders offers wave-based tower defence with a hero twist on iOS and Android

Couch potato

Well, now that it's January 30th, I think it's worth taking a gander back at Christmas, don't you? There's an actual reason for that, too, if you recall some of the upcoming releases we covered. In particular, the newly launched Astro Defenders: Capt.Couch that's just arrived on iOS and Android!

Now, aside from there not being all that many couches involved (that I can see), Astro Defenders offers an intriguing mash-up of Survivors-like, tower defense and wave shooter. With a peaceful planet on the brink of chaos, it's up to your titular Astro Defenders to take down the alien baddies.

Each session plays out the same, as you select your starting hero, earn resources and grind down each successive wave. With each of your heroes having their own distinct ability and the ability to manoeuvre your heroes for maximum effectiveness, this isn't as simple as just having the bigger number.

Couched in combat

As I wrote when we first covered Astro Defenders, I think there's something of Vampire Survivors about this (in a good way). The different heroes with their own strengths and weaknesses, and the slow roguelike progression as you take down waves, certainly evoke the bullet heaven genre.

And at the same time, there's also plenty to enjoy by way of different modes, raids and bosses that'll test your mettle. With all this packed into one package, it's hard to see how developer Playhard Studio can make it ad-free, but that's what they claim. So, if you think you've got the guts, reckon you can save the galaxy?

