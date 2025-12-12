Sneaky Sasquatch expands its farming life with the new Harvest to Harbor update on Apple Arcade

Mushrooms, markets, and Apple Store events

Sneaky Sasquatch’s Harvest to Harbor update lands December 16th

It adds mushroom farming and a dynamic Crop Market

Apple Stores worldwide are hosting Sasquatch-themed sessions

Sneaky Sasquatch isn’t taking the holidays off. Apple Arcade’s resident agent of chaos has already expanded into farming this year, and now the Harvest to Harbor update, arriving December 16th, pushes those rural ambitions even further.

You’re getting mushroom cultivation, a shiny new Crop Market, and the chance to play the economy like a very fuzzy, very hungry stock trader. Prices rise and fall throughout the day, so timing your sales actually matters… assuming you can resist eating your profits.

Apple’s leaning into the festive mood in the real world too. Select Apple Stores are hosting Today at Apple sessions where families can draw with Sneaky Sasquatch, build disguises, and generally embrace the holiday silliness.

Kids get to decorate party scenes on iPad, and adults get to pretend they’re “helping” while secretly taking over the stylus. The sessions run every weekend through January 6th, and you can try the game in-store while you’re at it.

Arcade has also stacked December with a surprising amount of new additions. SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition, Subway Surfers+, and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+ all rolled in this month, giving you plenty to play even if you’ve already exhausted your Sasquatch errands.

And 2025 is kicking off with four more releases on January 8th. Cozy Caravan is shaping up to be a gentle, craft-and-trade road trip about helping communities and being a generally decent wanderer with an old caravan, while Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden brings a full 3D open-world adventure for younger players.

True Skate+ lands as the premium version of one of mobile’s most respected skateboarding sims, and Potion Punch 2+ joins the lineup with time-management chaos wrapped in a sugary fantasy coating.

If you’re trying to figure out what to play next or just want to check what else is tucked into your subscription, you can browse our definitive list of all the games on Apple Arcade and see what catches your eye next.