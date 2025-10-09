Disney Magic Match 3D brings the Disney magic to match-three, out now worldwide

A kind of match-ic

Jam City is launching Disney Magic Match 3D worldwide

Sort and match iconic Disney items drawn from various films

Add them to your collection as you go in this cosy puzzler

It'd be hard to imagine a world without Disney, for better or for worse. The entertainment giant has defined many people's childhoods, and is basically second-to-none when it comes to big names. So it's little surprise that they're once again dipping their toes into mobile as developer Jam City launches Disney Magic Match 3D worldwide.

Available for iOS and Android, Disney Magic Match 3D combines Disney and Pixar characters into the familiar world of match puzzling. Magic Match 3D sees you attempting to clean up various levels of clutter, matching objects together in order to score points. But be careful, because you can only collect a certain number before filling your in-game tray.

The core conceit here is that you're trying to restore order to the enchanted Book of Magic. This means you'll spot a variety of recognisable objects from various franchises. You'll slowly add a variety of them to your in-game collection as you go, while completing themed levels and enjoying a generally relaxed experience.

It's Disney, what did you expect?

More than anything, I think Magic Match 3D demonstrates just how wide a net Disney casts over various age groups. While it has that familiar vibrant look to it alongside many of the familiar characters we've come to know and love, I'd also say that Magic Match 3D is firmly aimed at an older audience.

Inspired by ASMR and lo-fi content as per the studio, this is clearly a great pick for adult Disney fans who need to kick back and relax, and wish to do so with familiar childhood favourites.

And if you're one of that suite of older fans, you're probably able to blaze your way through Magic Match 3D quite easily. So if you need a little something extra to accompany it and scratch that puzzle itch, why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS?