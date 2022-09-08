Blue Archive is celebrating a late Valentine's Day with two events

A couple of weeks ago, Nexon revealed a roadmap of upcoming events for its mobile JRPG Blue Archive. Pre-registrations were active for both and from today, players can participate in Schale’s Happy Valentine Patrol and Kosaka Wakamo’s Silence and Feast. The game is celebrating the festival of love late but the commemoration will still be massive. Those that pre-registered will get a bunch of rewards but even if you missed out, everyone still stands to receive a 10-Recruitment Ticket that can be claimed repeatedly to get up to 100 free character pulls.

All of Kivotos in Blue Archive is celebrating Valentine’s Day but some people need to work on this lovely occasion. While the rest of the city is falling in love, Sensei and her students will be patrolling the streets, solving trouble wherever it rears its head. Eventually, the group will be ambushed by Wakamo, so they’ll have to deal with that as well.

Wakamo, whose alias is Fox of Calamity, is a sniper rifle user who is a formidable character. She hides behind her mask but her destruction is witnessed by everyone. Wakamo is a Mystic-type striker who accrues allies' damage dealt and deals the same amount to enemies as Mystic damage. She will be available for the next two days, until September 10th.

The update also expands on the student roster with three new ones. Fubuki belongs to the Valkyrie Police School and can be unlocked by completing episode one of the new quest. The next two are the grenade launcher using Sena and Chihiro, the deputy director of Veritas, the hacker group. The latter two will have pick-up events until September 20th.

A few other events will be held as well. Players can participate in the Under a Shining Moon Crimson Shade of Hide and Seek that will run until September 18th. Several rewards will be up for grabs, which shall be revealed soon.

Celebrate love by downloading Blue Archive now for free.