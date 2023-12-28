iLLANG is an upcoming social deduction game that's now open for pre-registration on Google Play

Challengers Games has announced that global pre-registration is now open for iLLANG, the studio's upcoming social deduction game. Ahead of the official release date in February, players can now sign up and get first dibs on the title by pre-registering on Google Play, with plenty of in-game goodies up for grabs such as draw tickets and free characters based on the number of pre-registrations.

In iLLANG, you can look forward to a social mystery experience where 6-20 players can join in on discovering who the "illang" or wolf is within Koji village. Apart from unleashing your powers of social deduction, you can also take part in plenty of mini-games that spice up the gameplay.

The game also features different factions to choose from, which include the villagers, the foxes, and the wolves themselves. Every character will have his or her own skills that they can use to deduce who the wolf is to win the game.

Once pre-registration sign-ups reach one million, you can expect to score the special character "Akira" as a reward. Other milestone prizes include 1,000 Gold, 10 Gacha Tickets, and 10 Job Tickets.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can soon do so by pre-registering for iLLANG on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It will also be available on the iOS App Store soon, and is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For now, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new title.