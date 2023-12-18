Blue Archive players can return to the Rabbit Squad in Rabbit of Caerbannog Chapter 2

Recruit new explosive-type student Minori

Blue Archive is launching a new main story update in Vol. 4, Rabbit of Caerbannog Chapter 2, We Were RABBITs! The update continues the story that began in Rabbit of Caerbannog Chapter 1, “RABBIT Squad, Commence Operation!”

From developer NEXON Korea Corp., Blue Archive is an anime-style RPG featuring a strategic combat system. The game follows Sensei - a teacher and outsider who is tasked by the President of the General Student Council with saving Kivotos, the academy city. Throughout the game, you’ll meet and help various students, some of whom you'll recruit to fight by your side.

In chapter two of Rabbit of Caerbannog, as Sensei, you’ll join the SRT Academy’s RABBIT Squad. Since the events of chapter one, the RABBIT squad members have returned to their regular routines. However, something surfaces from their past that leads to them requiring Sensei’s help.

Blue Archive is also adding a new character, Minori - an Explosive-type student from Red Winter Federal Academy. Using Minori’s special move, you can deal high damage and even higher damage for additional costs. Saki and Miyako of SRT Academy, who feature in the latest main story update, are also returning for pickup.

In celebration of the new story update, a variety of events are being hosted within the game. You'll complete missions and commissions and earn tokens. You can then redeem your tokens for cosmetics and more during the Balancing Schale's Books with the General Student Council event.

Furthermore, you can acquire rare currencies for raising student levels through the Event Prize Exchange House. Through January 9, you can partake in 3 Days/Week Workplace Improvement Missions and earn rewards such as Minori’s Woodworking Workbench and ten Recruitment Tickets.

Blue Archive is available on the App Store and Google Play. To get all the latest Blue Archive updates, follow the game on its official website or on Facebook, Discord, or Twitter.

[game id ="33404"]