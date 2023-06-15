Blue Archive adds two new characters and gives away plenty of goodies with an early Christmas event

Nexon has announced a festive new update for Blue Archive, letting players enjoy the holiday spirit months in advance within the mobile RPG. In particular, players can expect to dive into a charity drive in "Cathedra’s Merry Christmas: Remedial Knights’ Gift", because who says Christmas should only come once?

In the latest update for Blue Archive, players can look forward to welcoming two new students to the fray: Serina (Christmas) and Hanae (Christmas). There will also be two episodes of the mini-stories "The Red Winter Tour Log", where players can learn more about the students in a different way. More episodes will be released further down the road.

Additionally, various Elephs and equipment will be up for grabs, as well as Pyroxene x400 and Secret Tech Notes. Players can also expect to score Pyroxene x100 every single day - yes, Nexon is giving away these in-game goodies daily until June 27th, because it's all about charity, isn't it? To top it all off, a new Furniture item, the Warm Christmas Fireplace, will be available on the 7th day.

