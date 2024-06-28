Blue Archive introduces new story event with the Cyber New Year March

There's also an anime series on the way

Blue Archive is getting a new story event with the Cyber New Year March

You can also enjoy new story episodes covering the Athletics Training Club

There are new characters to unlock, interactive furniture and more!

It's a big day for Blue Archive with the reveal of their latest story event, the Cyber New Year March. This event will not only let you follow a brand new storyline in-game, but also adds even more characters for you to unlock. The tactical slice-of-life RPG's latest update is live as of today.

The Cyber New Year March follows the Millennium Science School hacker club as they embark on a camping trip deep into the wilderness for the New Year. Why have a New Year-themed event in the middle of summer? We can only guess. Regardless, you'll be able to recruit new outdoors-themed versions of two characters with Hare (Camp) and Kotama (Camp).

You can also get into the spirit of the great outdoors by earning the new interactive furniture for both characters, as well as the new Camping Coffee Table and Camping Partition items.

Finally, there's the addition of new stories for the Athletics Training Club of Millenium Science School, revealing even more of their backstories. The update is live as of now - you can check out a brief snippet above and the new characters trailer for more info.

Again, we can only hazard a guess as to why this New Year event is taking place in summer. Maybe the calendar of the world of Blue Archive is different? Regardless, new characters will be welcome to many players, alongside new story content to expand on the backstories of their favourite characters.

